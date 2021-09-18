2 of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two of Governor Gavin Newsom’s children tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Governor’s Office spokesperson Erin Mellon.

The governor, his wife Jennifer and their other two children have since tested negative.

Newsom’s family is following COVID protocols, Mellon said.

“The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic,” said Erin Mellon, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, in a statement issued Friday.

All four of Newsom’s children are under the age of 12, meaning none of his children were eligible for vaccination. The governor’s office did not indicate which of Newsom’s four children were infected.

Earlier this week, Newsom defeated a recall attempt aimed at removing him from office. Following the victory, the Democrat emphasized the state’s continued dedication to science and progressive policies.

“‘No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight,” said Newsom, remarking on his supporters who voted against a recall. “I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state: We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.