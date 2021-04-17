2 passengers sue United Airlines over engine explosion

FILE – In this file photo taken from video, the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is on fire after experiencing “a right-engine failure” shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Denver, Colo. Two passengers who were on board the United Airlines airplane that had to make an emergency landing are suing the company in separate suits filed Friday, April 16 in Chicago, where United is based. (Chad Schnell via AP, File)

DENVER (AP) – Two passengers who were aboard a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines blew apart in Colorado are suing the company.

In separate lawsuits filed Friday in Chicago, where United is based, the two say they have suffered personal, emotional and financial injuries following the failure of the Boeing 777’s engine in February. Video showed the engine in flames after the plane took off from Denver.

People on the ground saw huge chunks of the aircraft drop, which just missed a home and crushed a truck.

No injuries were reported. United declined to comment on the lawsuits.