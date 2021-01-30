2 teens arrested in fatal stabbing of Uber Eats driver in Texas

HALTOM CITY, Texas (NEXSTAR) – A pair of juveniles face murder charges after a Texas woman working for a meal delivery service was found dead Saturday evening in Haltom City, Texas.

Haltom police believe the teens, both 14, stabbed 31-year-old Ryan Munsie in the neck while trying to rob her, according to a news release.

Munsie, a mother of three who was making money on the side working for Uber Eats, was on the way to deliver food that evening when police say she was attacked, KXAS reports.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police found the Fort Worth woman lying on the floor of a Haltom City apartment with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She is survived by her husband and three children, ages 5, 10 and 11, according to KXAS.

Detectives said they worked “non-stop” since Saturday to find leads, finally uncovering unspecified evidence that linked the 14-year-olds to the crime. SWAT team members arrested them Wednesday.

Police told KTVT they think the attack was “random” and the teens only stole a cellphone that was later found in a nearby dumpster, not far from where the suspects live.

Sgt. Eric Peters, with Haltom police, told the station, “It ended up being just a random thing where these two juveniles were out looking for somebody to rob and just ran into her.”

The suspects, who aren’t being identified because of their age, face charges of capital murder.