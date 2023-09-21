MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVO) — Police in Michigan’s Upper Penninsula say a 2-year-old girl who wandered away from home has been found.

According to the Michigan State Police, the girl wandered away from her home in the Faithorn area around 8 p.m. Wednesday, accompanied by two family dogs.

A search party, consisting of police, dogs, drones, and local residents combed the woods in an effort to find the girl.

An ATV rider found the girl around midnight, asleep about three miles from her home.

“She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe,” Lt Mark Giannunzio said Thursday, according to The Guardian.

The girl appeared to be in good health, police said.