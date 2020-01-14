2020 flu vaccine not a match for main strain

(CNN) – There’s more bad news about the flu.

Apparently the main strain of flu that’s circulating doesn’t exactly match what’s in this year’s flu shot.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says children are particularly susceptible to influenza b/victoria ….and that this year’s flu vaccine isn’t a very good match for it.

Experts say even though it’s not a good match for b/victoria – a flu shot can still save a child’s life.

According to CDC data released last week…..if your child is exposed to b/victoria, there’s a 58-percent chance that their flu shot will be well matched to protect against it.

The vaccine is however a “a really good match” for the strain called H1N1.

The CDC reports that 32 children have died from the flu this season.

