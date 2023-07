(WTVO) — This year is shaping up to be the hottest year ever.

A new report from the E.U.’s Climate Change Service said that last month was the hottest June on record. Ocean surface temperatures also reached record levels last month.

Parts of the North Atlantic were nine degrees hotter than usual.

The planet’s average daily temperature soared to highs previously unseen this week. On top of all that, El Nino has begun, bringing with it a boost in temperatures.