242K sign petition to free brothers accused of killing abusive stepdad

PHARR, Texas (WTVO) — More than 242,000 people have signed a petition seeking the release of two Texas brothers accused of murdering their stepdad after discovering he was sexually abusing their 9-year-old sister.

“The three teenagers are currently in custody and have their bonds set at over 1 million dollars each. If convicted of capital murder, they face a minimum sentence of life imprisonment without parole,” the petition reads. “We ask that the state of Texas to release these teenagers, who could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister.”

Alejandro and Christian Trevino, along with their friend Juan Melendez, all 18, are accused of killing 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla after his body was found in a field in McAllen, Texas. Quintanilla’s body was discovered by a local farmer on January 20th.

The Pharr Police Department said Quintanilla’s body showed evidence of “severe blunt force trauma to his head,” according to KGBT.

According to KRGV, the 9-year-old girl reported being inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park in the 1200 block of E. Moore.

Quintanilla was reportedly wanted on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence at the time.

“When brothers Alejandro and Christian Trevino found out, they became enraged and confronted Gabriel Quintanilla at the residence. A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim Quintanilla left the location on foot,” police said in a news release.

Christian Trevino then chased Quintanilla to an apartment complex, where he was joined by Alejandro Trevino and Melendez, and assaulting Quintanilla a second time, police said.

The three left the location and later spotted Quintanilla walking on a roadway and beat him with brass knuckles. The trio then placed Quintanilla in the bed of a pickup truck and dropped him in a field. Police said Quintanilla may have still been alive at the time.

Alejandro Trevino was charged with Aggravated Assault and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

Christian Trevino was charged with Aggravated Assault, Capital Murder, and Engaging in Criminal Activity.

Melendez was charged with Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault, Engaging in Criminal Activity, and Possession of Marijuana.