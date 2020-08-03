260 employees in Georgia school district test positive or were exposed to COVID-19

GEORGIA (WTVO) — Georgia’s largest school district says employees won’t be returning to school just yet after 260 employees either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed, CNN reports.
The Gwinnett County School District is still set to begin the school year on August 12, but a spokesperson said the situation is “fluid.”
“As of last Thursday, we had approximately 260 employees who had been excluded from work due to a positive case or contact with a case,” Roach said. “This number is fluid as we continue to have new reports and others who are returning to work,” she added.
Despite the high case count, some parents held a protest last week demanding that children be allowed to return to class.
Gwinnett County has the second highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, with 17,781 cases confirmed. Georgia itself has reported 190,000 cases and 3,800 deaths so far.
