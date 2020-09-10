3 Air National Guard members killed in Tennessee plane crash

These undated photos provided by the Tennessee Air National Guard show Capt. Jessica Wright, Lt. Col. Shelli Huether and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus. Three people killed in a small plane crash near a Tennessee airport were Air National Guard members, officials said Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say three people killed in a small plane crash near a Tennessee airport were Air National Guard members.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the three were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed Tuesday near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville, which is southeast of Nashville.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane took off from the airport and crashed in a nearby field.

Those killed in the crash were Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica Wright, and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus.

They were members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. All three lived in Middle Tennessee.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

