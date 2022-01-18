3 dead, others injured in Kenosha senior apartment building blaze

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials say a third person has died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin that also injured several others.

Two people were found dead when fire crews conducted secondary searches at Saxony Manor following Monday night’s fire.

Officials say one of the two appeared to have died from a medical event.

A third adult died later at the hospital of injuries sustained in the fire. Kenosha police officers had evacuated several residents before firefighters arrived.

Once on scene, fire crews used their ladder trucks to rescue two residents who were trapped in upper level units.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories