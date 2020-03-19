3 members of same family die days apart after contracting coronavirus

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KRON) – The daughter and son of an elderly woman who died last week from the coronavirus have also reportedly passed away from the virus.
According to the New York Times, 73-year-old Grace Fusco, a mother of 11, died in the hospital Wednesday and was unaware of the death of her eldest son and daughter.
Fusco’s daughter, 55-year-old Rita Fusco-Jackson, died Friday in New Jersey.
Fusco’s eldest son, Carmine Fusco, died from the virus at a hospital in Pennsylvania Wednesday.
“This has been devastating for all of us,” Fusco-Jackson’s sister Elizabeth Fusco told NJ.com after the family’s first death.
Doctors suspect the virus originated from a family dinner this month.
Four of Fusco’s other children have also contracted the virus and remain hospitalized, the Times reports.
Nineteen spouses and children of the hospitalized victims — who were in contact with them since March 10 — have been tested for the coronavirus and are in isolation at their home.
