INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — Police are investigating after three men were found dead Monday morning in car parked in an Indianapolis elementary school parking lot.

Police were called to Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, according to WTHR. A fourth man was found alive in the car. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not clear at the time of this writing.

Indianapolis Public Schools released a statement following the incident.

“Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware of an incident this morning outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109. A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school. Buses to school were rerouted to avoid the scene. IMPD (Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) and IPS Police are on the scene and investigating. Students at the school are safe. IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience.”