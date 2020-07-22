3-year-old Chicago girl shot in the head while riding in parents’ car

Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting where more then a dozen people were shot in the Gresham neighborhood, of Chicago, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) — A 3-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the head while sitting in her parents’ car in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Chicago police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East 74th Street. According to the girl’s parents, two men were standing on the corner and fired shots in their direction, striking the girl. She also suffered some injuries to her eye due to shattered glass from the car window.

The girl was taken to Jackson Hospital, then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

A police source says neither parent was known to police, and it’s unknown who the intended target was.

A search for the gunmen is underway.

So far this year, more than 200 kids have been shot, with at least 35 of them dying from their wounds. That number is much higher than last year over the same time period.

In addition on Tuesday, fifteen people were shot after an exchange of gunfire following a funeral in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

