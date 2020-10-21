3-year-old girl missing from Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE 2:53 p.m. – Crystal Lake Police say they have located the missing girl alive and well.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Crystal Lake Police, the girl, named Ivy, is a white female, approximately 3’, weighs 30 pounds, with medium length, reddish/blond hair. She was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve Nike shirt, black leggings, and black Nike shoes. She was last seen in the area of Berkshire Lane and Somerset Lane.

The girl was reported missing by her mother around 12:30 p.m. Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding Ivy’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 815-356-3620.

