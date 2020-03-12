3-year-old left behind during school field trip

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — A Houston mom is furious after learning her three-year-old son was left behind during a school field trip, a trip she says he wasn’t even supposed to be on because she never signed the permission slip.

Karter’s mom, Kelsey Williams said, “What if he felt like I’m not going to see my mom anymore. My teachers left me, my friends left me, you know. Was he crying?”

Last Friday, while on a field trip to the rodeo with his school, Thompson elementary, Karter was separated from his head start classmates and left behind by his teacher, HISD confirms.

A 3 year old all alone in the crowd.

It was a rodeo visitor who found him and connected him with another class from the school, the district says.

This as his class was already on the bus and heading back to Thompson.

Making it even worse, Williams wasn’t told about the incident until yesterday.

She didn’t report it, she says, because, “Well, he was back at the school, we found him. We didn’t find him, someone else found him — a man. I don’t know the man’s name. I don’t know what the man looks like, I’m thankful for him, I am. But I don’t know who that man is.”

The school principal — not Krater’s teacher — was the one who notified Williams.

The school issued a statement, saying, “The district works diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care, as the safety to our students is always our top priority.”

Williams would disagree.

“For you to be so careless, irresponsible, nonchalant…” she trailed off.

She doesn’t feel comfortable sending Karter back to his teacher at Thompson and doesn’t think other parents should either.

“I honestly don’t think she should be an educator or someone to protect children,” she said.

The Houston rodeo and stock show has now been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.