FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WTVO) — Twin toddlers are recovering after accidentally shooting themselves over the weekend in South Carolina.

Deputies were called to a hospital on Saturday after for twin 3-year-olds with gunshot wounds, according to WMBF. One had been shot in the thigh, while the other had been shot in the foot.

An investigation showed that the twins had found an unsecured gun while they were unsupervised at home. Daquan Butler had custody of the children and was driving them to the hospital when he was involved in crash.

Butler was arrested and charged with two counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child, with additional charges being possible as the investigation continues. He was released Sunday on $10,000 bond.

The twins are expected to be alright.