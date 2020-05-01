30-pound piece of moon for sale

(CNN)–A 30-pound piece of the moon is up for sale at Christie’s, a British auction house.

The lunar meteorite landed on the earth during a meteor shower.

According to a new release from Christie’s, NWA 12691 was discovered two years ago in the Sahara Desert.

The asking price for the fragment that’s bigger than the rocks Apollo astronauts brought back to Earth estimates to $2.5 million.

The sale is private, as opposed to an auction, which means it can be bought immediately.

Christie’s says it’s the fifth-largest moon piece available on the planet earth.

