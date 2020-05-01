(CNN)–A 30-pound piece of the moon is up for sale at Christie’s, a British auction house.
The lunar meteorite landed on the earth during a meteor shower.
According to a new release from Christie’s, NWA 12691 was discovered two years ago in the Sahara Desert.
The asking price for the fragment that’s bigger than the rocks Apollo astronauts brought back to Earth estimates to $2.5 million.
The sale is private, as opposed to an auction, which means it can be bought immediately.
Christie’s says it’s the fifth-largest moon piece available on the planet earth.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Northwest Florida lawyer strolls beaches in ‘Grim Reaper’ costume to protest beach openings
- Woman with coronavirus arrested at grocery store after defying quarantine 3 times, police say
- Millions of healthy pigs euthanized after COVID-19 pandemic closes processing facilities
- 30-pound piece of moon for sale
- Wisconsin woman charged after son’s body found in her car
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!