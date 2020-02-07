4 men arrested in McHenry County human trafficking sting

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WGN) — Four suspects were arrested during a human trafficking sting in Crystal Lake, according to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The operation took place in January by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

The force was made up of agencies from Cary, Crystal Lake, Algonquin, Huntley, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Woodstock, and Illinois State Police departments.

“Thank you to the police departments that participated in the Taskforce and continue to step up to combat the process of addressing this expansive problem throughout the County,” said Patrick D. Kenneally, McHenry County State’s Attorney.

Mahirul Chowdhury, of Arlington Heights, Christopher Rios, of Elgin, Jeffrey Fuka, of Algonquin, and Lawrence Allen, of Algonquin, were arrested in the Crystal Lake operation.

Authorities say the sting was part of a national initiative that has netted 451 arrests across the country.

