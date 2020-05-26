4-year-old shot and killed while playing with gun at Memorial Day BBQ

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) — A Memorial Day barbecue in San Antonio turned to tragedy when a four-year-old child was shot and killed.

The shooting Monday is still under investigation but appears to be accidental.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, “We’re not sure at this point who was holding the gun when it went off and the four year old was shot in the stomach.”

Neighbors were shocked after learning what happened.

Larry Valdez said, “I saw lights flashing through the window and came outside and I just saw the police cars blocking the road and I was like ‘Oh My God, what’s going on.'”

San Antonio police say while people inside and in the backyard of the home were enjoying a BBQ, a 10 year old and 4 year old boy were alone playing inside a bedroom.

McManus says that is when the two boys got their hands on a weapon.

“Someone heard a pop, they ran in and found a little boy,” he said.

Police say the family immediately called for an ambulance, but tried rushing the boy to the hospital themselves.

Along the way, they were able to flag down the ambulance in route which transported the boy.

Sadly, the boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, McManus says this shooting has been deemed an accident.

“I don’t know where the gun was stored, I don’t know where the little boys found it, it may well have been secured, but apparently not well enough,” he said.

He is unsure if any charges will be filed.

“Our prayers are with them but you know, just if you have to little ones in the house you have to be more cautious more aware and just be careful because young children are very susceptible to grabbing a weapon and possibly injuring themselves or others just like this situation you know,” Valdez said.

The incident is still under investigation to determine if charges will be filed.

