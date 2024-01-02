TEXAS (WTVO) — Forty-six counties in Texas have declared they are under invasion, in support of Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security plans.

The leaders of Crockett County became the most recent to issue a declaration after Judge Francisco Tambunga’s sister-and-law and her granddaughter were killed in a head-on collision with a human smuggler.

Last week, 400 Texas National Guard troops were sent to El Paso after the mayor issued a disaster declaration as thousands of migrants crossed the border and flooded the city.

Counties hundreds of miles away say they are feeling the effects of the migration crisis as their public safety officers have been reassigned to border communities.

Atascosa, Burnet, Chambers, Clay, Collin, Crockett, Ector, Edwards, Ellis, Fannin, Franklin, Frio, Goliad, Hamilton, Hardin, Harrison, Hood, Hunt, Jack, Jasper, Johnson, Karnes, Kinney, La Salle, Lavaca, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, McMullen, Medina, Montague, Navarro, Orange, Parker, Presidio, Shackelford, Somervell, Terrell, Throckmorton, Tyler, Van Zandt, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Wilson, and Wise counties have signed resolutions calling for additional measures to stop the “invasion” at the southern border.

Since January 1st, 2021, over 8 million migrants have illegally circumvented legal ports of entry into the United States, “totaling more than the individual populations of 38 U.S. states.”

Those numbers reportedly exclude 1.9 million who evaded capture and 600 known or suspected terrorists who have been arrested at the borders.

According to legal documents filed by Crockett County, more than 473,900 migrants have been arrested, more than 34,800 of those charged with criminal offenses, with over 431 doses of fentanyl being seized.

Abbott has called a special legislative session asking the legislature to pass a law to make it a criminal offense for illegal entry into Texas from a foreign nation, to remove noncitizen migrants from the state, and to increase penalties for human smuggling.