5-year-old diagnosed with herpes after sexual assault

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. (WTVO) — A five-year-old girl has been diagnosed with genital herpes after being raped by a 31-year-old man, according to police in Pennsylvania.

Police said Bryan Nee was arrested after the girl told investigators that he would have her play with his “crotch” and would “touch his crotch with her crotch,” according to WBRE.

The girl said Nee told her it was “okay” for her to touch him, but she needed to keep it a secret.

She was diagnosed with herpes in December 2020 after a medical examination.

Nee was booked into the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on charges of rape of a child, indecent assault of a child, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor.