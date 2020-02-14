5-year-old Georgia boy saves sister, family from house fire

(CNN) — A five-year-old boy in Georgia is being hailed as a hero after he saved himself, his little sister, and his dog from a house fire.

Then he went to alert the rest of the family.

Noah Woods says, “I was in my bed. I don’t know where the flames came from.”

Noah Woods knew something wasn’t right and also knew he had to do something.

Noah Woods says, “I picked Lily up, got to the window with Lily, get the dog out, and got out. And got myself out.”

Bartow County Fire Rescue confirmed it was an electrical fire that started Sunday morning from an outlet in the room Noah shares with his two-year-old sister Lily.

Fire tape is still up all around the Kingston home.

It was after Noah got his sister, the dog and himself out of that window, that he then ran up those stairs to alert his uncle to help get everyone else out of the house.”

Grandfather David Woods says, “If, I mean, if it wasn’t for Noah, then we wouldn’t. I mean we was all asleep, so we wouldn’t have known what was going on so we could have all lost our lives.”

The only injury a small burn Noah had on his wrist.

The extended family of nine did not have insurance but told me the community is helping them pull together clothing.

David Woods is a contractor and hopes to rebuild and get the family back in soon.

He considers this time together a blessing.

David Woods says, “Nobody got hurt. We got smoked up a little bit, but we were all still alive.”

