5-year-old shot dead at point blank range by neighbor

WILSON, N.C. (WTVO) — A North Carolina man is charged with murder after he allegedly shot a 5-year-old boy at point blank range after the boy rode his bike on his lawn.

Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park aournd 5:30 p.m. on Sunday found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to WRAL, Cannon Hinnant was playing outside his father’s house when he was shot. The boy’s two sisters, ages 8 and 7, witnessed the shooting, Cannon’s mother said.

Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and emergency personnel performed first aid before the child was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect in the killing, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, was arrested on Monday, WITN reports.

A neighbor said Sessoms ran up to Cannon, put the gun to his head and fired, and then ran back to his house.

“My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids,” said Doris Lybrand. “For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”

According to neighbors, Sessoms had eaten dinner with the boy’s father on Friday, and had been over to the dad’s house earlier on Sunday.

The motive for the killing is still under investigation. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Cannon’s family, who says the young boy rode his bike into Sessom’s yard.

The page says, “A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, NC. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.”.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

