JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed that three people were killed in Jefferson Davis County due to the severe weather.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has named one of their own as one of the victims of the severe weather in Mississippi Sunday.

Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula were both killed as a result of the tornado.

MEMA said two people were killed in Lawrence County, and one person was killed in Walthall County.