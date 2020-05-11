6 wounded as two feuding Texas families shoot at each other on Mother’s Day

KATY, Texas (WTVO) — Police believe an feud between two families was at the center of a shooting on Mother’s Day in which six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were wounded.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department says one man armed with a handgun and another armed with a shotgun unloaded on each other and up hitting the bystanders. The four victims were all female, including the 5-year-old, police said

According to NBC News, all six were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales wrote on Twitter that the shooting likely started with “an ongoing dispute between two neighbors.”

“Unfortunately, when you resort to taking matters into your own hands and getting a weapon, it never turns out to be a good situation for anyone,” Ambriz said.

No arrests have yet been made, but the investigation is still ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

