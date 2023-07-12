MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO) — A 6-year-old girl managed to escape from her alleged kidnapper by biting her attacker, according to police.

According to ABC News, the girl was playing with her siblings in the courtyard of a Miami apartment complex when a white SUV pulled up near the apartment.

After the siblings went indoors, the girl was sitting on the rear stairway when the assailant grabbed her.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Leonardo Venegas, tried to carry the girl away when she bit him on the arm.

“He picked me up and then he slapped me,” she told WPLG. “Then he threw me on the floor and started running.”

Surveillance video enabled police to later track the SUV to a Miami address, where Venegas was arrested.

He was charged with Kidnapping and Child Abuse.

“We’re quite concerned because obviously this subject is quite brazen that he would do something like this in a community where there’s many other people around that could have saw exactly what occurred,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva. “We’re hoping that anybody in the community that may have been a victim to being assaulted by this particular suspect comes forward and reports it to the police so they can continue their investigation.”