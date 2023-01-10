NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 6-year-old student who shot and wounded a teacher at his school in Virginia during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom Friday, took his mother’s gun, police said.

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, police said.

The teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner, suffered life-threatening injuries. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said she “took a defensive position” when the child drew the weapon, and held up her hand; the bullet passed through her hand and entered her chest. Her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon, Drew said.

Police said the gun was legally purchased by the boy’s mother, and brought the gun to school in his backpack.

“I wish we never had to (ask) … how does a 6-year-old know how to use a firearm? I don’t know that I can give you an adequate answer,” Drew said. “It’s unprecedented. I don’t know how to answer that question.”

Experts said a school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, although not unheard of, while Virginia law limits the ways in which a child that age can be punished for such a crime.

After she was shot, Drew said Zwerner was able to evacuate the rest of the students from her classroom. “It was heroic the way the students were taken care of,” he said at a press conference.

A school official was able to enter the classroom and restrain the boy until police arrived.