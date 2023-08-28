(WTVO) — Monday marked 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington D.C.

King made the speech during the 1963 “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.”

Thousands gathered at the National Mall over the weekend to commemorate the historic event. They called for protections on voting and reproductive rights, as well as an end to gun violence and discrimination.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the event with King’s family at the White House.