70 COVID vaccines developing, with three in human trials

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 photo provided by the Center for Pharmaceutical Research, a participant in a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine trial receives an injection in Kansas City, Mo. This early safety study, called a Phase 1 trial, is using a vaccine candidate developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals. (Center for Pharmaceutical Research via AP)

(WTVO) –There are 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, with three candidates undergoing human trials, according to the World Health Organization.

The vaccine furthest along the clinical process at phase 2 is developed by China-based CanSino Biologics and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. The other two treatments, currently in phase 1, are manufactured separately by U.S. drugmakers Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, according to a WHO document updated on April 11.

Once a vaccine reaches phase 3, it is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety.

Drugmakers of all sizes are attempting to create a vaccine at preclinical stages, including the world’s largest pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.

While the phase 2 testing trial has not recruited individuals yet, the sampling size is expected to be 500 individuals at 18 years of age and older. American-made vaccines at phase 1 are estimated to have samples of 40 to 45 participants.

A vaccine typically takes 10-15 years to develop with extensive animal testing. White House Health Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says public distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine would begin in 12 to 18 months.

