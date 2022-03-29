(WTVO) — A 70-year-old man, accused of kidnapping a bus full of children and burying them alive for ransom in 1976, has been approved for parole.

According to CNN, Frederick Newhall Woods was one of 3 men who kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver in North Carolina, drove them more than 100 miles away, placed them in a moving truck, and buried them alive in a quarry owned by his father.

The kidnappers then demanded $5 million in ransom.

The driver and the children were able to dig their way out and escape after spending 16 hours underground.

The crime was considered the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history.

Woods and his accomplices, Richard and James Schoenfeld, were sentenced to life sentences without the possibility of parole.

However, an appeals court overturned the sentence.

Richard Schoenfeld was paroled in 2012, and his brother James in 2015.

According to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Woods has been approved for release on Friday.

CNN reported that several of the victims say they still have nightmares and anxiety due to the incident.