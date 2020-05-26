71-year-old grandmother killed trying to protect granddaughter during fight, family says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Police in Washington are looking for the suspects who killed a 71-year-old woman Saturday near a grocery store.

The woman’s family says she was trying to stop a fight when the shooting started.

Her son, Robert Alston, said, “Who shoots a 71-year-old woman in the head who has nothing to do with all this? We didn’t get a chance to say, ‘Mom we love you.’ We didn’t get a chance to say, ‘Mom we’ll see you later.’ We didn’t get that opportunity. Her life was taken from us.”

Alston says his mother, Sheila Lucas, was beloved for her generosity towards her children and her dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“There was days my mom went without, just to make sure that we had food on the table, clothes on our back. Being a single mother growing up, that’s the woman that I know. That’s my queen. That’s my everything,” he said.

He says she was once again helping family Saturday evening.

Her granddaughter had been jumped inside the Giant grocery store and the same girls then jumped her again as Lucas was walking with her.

Lucas was shot her in the head, and a nearby man was wounded.

Police have not given a description of who opened fire.

“We’re asking you if you have a heart because we know you have a grandmother, we know you have a mother, turn yourself in. Let justice prevail,” Alston said.

Alston is pastor of Thankful Baptist Church and just spent three Sundays preaching online on forgiveness.

“So, I forgive you. I release you. But for justice’s sake, please go turn yourself in.”

In the meantime, the Lucas’ continues to gather and grieve at her home.

“She was going to give it to you straight. She was going to give it to you frank. She wasn’t going to cut any corners; she wasn’t going to hide. But you knew what she was telling you, she told you because she loved you,” Alston said.

Metropolitan police say there is a reward of $25,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

