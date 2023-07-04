WALDORF, Md. (WTVO) — A man has been arrested and charged with chasing down and killing a woman in a stolen Lowe’s forklift, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Waldorf, Maryland, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

They found that Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, had broken into the business, stealing a forklift and ramming it through the rear gates. He drove it to a nearby Home Depot.

Brown proceeded to ram a vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot, which had a woman sleeping inside, according to police. The woman, 73-year-old Gloristine Pickney, left her car and began running away.

That is when Brown chased her down, running over her with the forklift, police said. He proceeded to steal the woman’s car and flee the area.

Officers investigating the break-in saw the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot. They found Pickney underneath when they arrived. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Pickney’s vehicle was found near Brown’s house later that morning. He was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Assault, Theft and other related charges. He is being held in the Charles County Detention Center without bond