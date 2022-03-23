NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTVO) — Four teens – a boy, 17, and three girls, 16 and 15 – have been charged with a brutal carjacking Monday in which a 73-year-old woman died after her arm was pulled off as she was dragged down the street.

According to NOLA, teens stole Linda Frickey’s Nissan Kicks around 1:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Scott Street.

Police said the teens then dragged Frickey, who became tangled in her seatbelt, for about a block before they pulled away. Her arm was severed as she was dislodged from the vehicle, police said.

Frickey died at the scene.

Police found the vehicle five hours later, near the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre in Bayou St. John.

Two of the teens’ parents later turned them in. All four have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he would ask the district attorney to charge the four as adults. “Look at the nature of the crime,” Ferguson said. “Look at the brazenness, in broad daylight, with no regard to this woman hanging from the vehicle.”

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said the 17-year-old suspect had been charged as an adult with an aggravated burglary in 2020, but the case was dropped at the request of the victim.