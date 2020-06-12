75-year-old man shoved by cops suffered brain injury, lawyer says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WTVO) — A 75-year-old protester who was shoved by Buffalo police last week has suffered a brain injury as a result, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Martin Gugino was taking part in a protest following the May 25th death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Video of two Buffalo police officers shoving Gugino to the ground made headlines around the world.

The two officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, turned themselves in and pled Not Guilty to charges of felony assault.

Fifty seven members of the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigned their positions in support of Torgalski and McCabe, who said they were following orders to clear a square of protesters.

President Trump tweeted this week that Gugino “could be an ANTIFA provacateur.”

Gugino’s lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, said her client is starting physical therapy.

“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now,” Zarcone said in a statement.

“He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.”

