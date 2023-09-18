VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — A disagreement between neighbors escalated to murder after police say Edward Druzolowski, 78, shot and killed his next-door neighbor over a dispute about tree trimming.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the 42-year-old victim, Brian Ford, was trimming trees over his property line in the 1800 block of Alameda Drive when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property.

Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford if he didn’t leave his property, and when he didn’t, he shot him.

Police said the incident happened at 7:13 p.m. on Sunday night. The first two deputies on the scene tried to revive Ford, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Druzolowski is being held in custody on the charge of second-degree murder, police said.