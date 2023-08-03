DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — A 78-year-old Florida man has been arrested after his wife’s dismembered remains were found in suitcases floating in a local waterway.

Delray Beach Police said that William Lowe Jr. was charged with First-Degree Murder and Abuse of a Body in the death of his wife Aydil Barbosa Fontes, according to NBC News. The two had been married for 15 years.

A suitcase with human remains inside was found back on July 21 in the Intracoastal Waterway near Delray Beach’s Palm Trail. Two other suitcases with human remains were found in the same area a short time later, with two other bags being found within the Delray Beach city limits the next day.

The victim was described as a Hispanic or white woman between 33- and 55-years old at the time.

Witnesses said that a vehicle had been seen in the area multiple times before the bags were found. A vehicle tag was learned, leading investigators to an address where Fontes lived. An airline scan code linking the suitcases to Fontes had been found as well.

A search of her apartment lead investigators to discover blood spatter through the residence, as well as bloody cleaning products, drag marks and large amounts of blood in the living and dining rooms, as well as the master bathroom.

Lowe tried to enter the apartment Tuesday evening while police were there. He knew that he was not permitted to be there, but said that he wanted to get keys to his storage unit and his phone.

A chainsaw was found in the storage unit by police after.

Detective Mike Liberta said that Lowe is believed to have shot Fontes in the head before dismembering her inside of the apartment and disposing of the suitcases with her remains inside into the intracoastal.

Lowe said during an interrogation that he did not recognize the suitcases. He claimed that Fontes had been in Brazil for the past three weeks.

Lowe was ordered to be held on no bond Thursday morning.