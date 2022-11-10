LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVO) — 8-year-old Nash Johnson wanted an Xbox, so he took matters into his own hands and applied for a job as a dishwasher at a local restaurant.

In a post on its Facebook page, Drake’s restaurant said “We received an interesting application while hiring for the newest Drake’s location. Nash stated he was looking for his first job so he could save up money for an Xbox.”

According to NBC News, Nash said he applied for the dishwasher position because “That had to be the easiest job I knew. Also, I’m very good at washing the dishes.”

Although applicants must be 16 to work at Drake’s, Nash said on his resume that he was under the age of 18. “It didn’t ask for my actual age and it didn’t ask me when I was born, so I put I was under 18,” he said.

“We gave the number on the application a call, and it turns out Nash isn’t quite old enough to work at Drake’s yet,” the company said.

Nash’s mother, Belinda, said she had no idea that her son had applied for the job. “That kid is not afraid to fail,” she said. “He is a go-getter.”

Nash was invited to an orientation at the restaurant and was able to meet Chief Operating Officer Mark Thornburg, who surprised him with a brand-new Xbox.

But it turns out, he only got half of what he wanted that day.

“I wish I had the job and the Xbox,” he also told WLEX. “I do have the Xbox, but I wish I had the job!”