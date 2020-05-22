8-year old Illinois boy killed after children played with gun

PEORIA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — 8-year old Jordin Wilson died Wednesday after being shot in the chest. Police ruled it an accidental shooting and said children were playing with a gun.

Jordin’s mom, Phyllis, said one careless act resulted in her son’s life ending before it even began. She said it feels like a dream she can’t wake up from.

“I just want to hold my baby one last time and tell him I love him,” she said.

Wilson is also heartbroken knowing her family can’t have a proper funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions. She said she’s thankful to everyone who reached out and appreciates all the love the community is showing her family.

Authorities say Jordin was at the home of a family friend when the shooting happened. They’re trying to determine how the kids got a hold of a gun.

