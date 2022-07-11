HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A spokesperson for the family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts said Sunday it’s been “a very tough weekend” after “the family had to share with him the devastating news that he is paralyzed from the waist down.”

The spokesperson added that Cooper is”in a great deal of pain – physically and emotionally,” after doctors confirmed his paralysis would be permanent, according to WFLD.

Roberts, whose spinal cord was injured by a bullet in a mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, has been upgraded to serious condition.

Doctors said he has another surgery scheduled for Monday to repair damage to his esophagus.

A bullet entered his abdomen “injuring the left lobe of his liver, his esophagus near the stomach, his abdominal aorta and exited through his back injuring his spinal cord,” doctors said.