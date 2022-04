FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man who shot and killed an intruder in his home has been released from police custody.

According to Flint Township Police, officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of West Bristol Road around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, where they found a 31-year-old man had been killed.

The homeowner shot and killed the intruder, police said.

Police said the homeowner was released, but the incident was still under investigation.