PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old woman was banned from using a public pool after questioning the presence of a trans woman in the locker room.

According to KOMO-TV, Julie Jaman said she saw a man watching young girls in the women’s locker room.

“There was no doubt in my mind that that was inappropriate and not acceptable, and I needed to stop right then and there,” she said.

Jaman said she had finished her swim and was taking a shower when she heard a man’s voice.

“I saw a man in a woman’s bathing suit where two toilets are and there were two little girls standing there taking down their suits to use the toilet. I looked at him and I said, ‘Do you have a penis?’ and he said it’s none of your business. And I said you need to leave now.”

The trans person was Clementine Adams, a YMCA employee, and the YMCA asked Jaman to leave the pool. She has since been barred for violating the YMCA’s Code of Conduct.

The police report said Jaman suffered an “emotional response to a strange male being in the bathroom” and was said to be “screaming” in the locker room and “refusing to leave.”

“The Y really needs to provide an all-gender or some kind of other facility, along with signage,” she told KOMO.

“We have all worked hard to get the kind of equality and inclusiveness that is so needed, including for trans people,” Jaman said. “Everybody I’m with the program except in the shower.”

“The CEO of the YMCA told me pride posters are adequate to let people know, women know, what to expect in the shower room known for 60 years as a female only,” she said during a speech about her experiences, the Daily Mail reported.

“One will now encounter men who identify as women undressing and showering with female humans. I object. I don’t want to be forced to shower and dress with the opposite sex present,” she said.

On August 1st, the Port Townsend City Council debated the matter.

“Port Townsend is a welcoming community and hate and discrimination has no place in this community,” Mayor David Faber said at the meeting. “LGBTQ, trans people in particular in this case, are entitled to basic respect and they have not been receiving that much of the commentary tonight.”