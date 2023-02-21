FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WTVO — A 10-foot alligator was captured after it fatally attacked an 85-year-old woman in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office released footage showing the capture at Spanish Lakes Fairways retirement community, where the woman was walking her dog when the attack happened.

WPBF 25 News reported neighbors said the gator lunged out of the water and grabbed the woman.

A short time later, trappers found the gator lurking at the bottom of the lake and pulled it out. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Video credit: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful