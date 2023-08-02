BRUNSWICK, Maine (WTVO) — An 87-year-old woman living in Maine managed to fight off a teenage attacker who broke into her home in the middle of the night, and then fed him snacks because “he was awfully hungry.”

According to the Brunswick Times, Marjorie Perkins was asleep in her home in the Bay Bridge Estates neighborhood on Wednesday, July 26th, when she was awakened around 2 a.m. by a teenager who was standing over her and said “I’m going to cut you.”

Perkins, who was alone in the house, said “I thought to myself, ‘If he’s going to cut, I’m going to kick.'”

As she was getting up to put on her shoes, the attacker started hitting her and she used a chair as a shield.

“I was hollering for help out the window. Thank God I had the chair between us. It would’ve been worse,” she said.

The teen continued to attack her, punching her forehead. Perkins was able to kick the intruder and use the chair to fend him off.

Eventually, the teen tired and went into the kitchen, Perkins said. It was then that she noticed he wasn’t wearing pants or shoes, which he had put in a pile, along with a knife, next to her window air conditioner.

She explained that the teen had gained entry to the house by squeezing through a gap in the air conditioner’s side panel.

“I kept saying, ‘You need to get out. You need help,’” she said. “He said he was awfully hungry and hadn’t had anything to eat for quite a while. And I said, ‘Well, here’s a box of peanut butter and honey crackers. You can have that whole box.’ I gave him two containers of Ensure and I gave him two tangerines.”

While he was eating, she called 911 on her rotary phone.

The 17-year-old offender left before police arrived, but a police dog was able to track him down a few blocks away. He was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal threatening, assault, and consuming liquor as a minor.

Perkins said that 10 years prior, the boy had come over to cut her lawn.

“He did a darn good job,” she said. “I hope he gets help.”