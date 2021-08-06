9/11 families tell President Biden not to come to memorial events

Flowers placed by Port Authority and New York City police officers and others pay tribute to Officer Randolph Holder at the 9/11 Memorial in New York, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. Tyrone Howard is charged with first-degree murder and robbery, accused of stealing a bike and fatally shooting Holder in the head after a chase Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(WTVO) — The families of those killed in the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks are telling President Joe Biden not to attend any memorial events this year unless he declassifies evidence they believe shows links between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks.

According to NBC News, nearly 1,800 victims’ family members, first responders and survivors will release a statement on Friday asking Biden to skip the 20th anniversary memorials in New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon.

Biden had previously pledged to release the documents when he was a candidate for president, but the families say his administration has ignored their requests since he took office.

“Since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004 much investigative evidence has been uncovered implicating Saudi government officials in supporting the attacks,” the statement says. “Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks.”

According to the 9/11 Commission report, Saudi Arabia had been deemed a “problematic ally” in sharing information, but the investigation found no evidence connecting Saudi leaders to the attacks.

“The Commission staff found no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or as individual senior officials knowingly support or supported al Qaeda; however, a lack of awareness of the problem and a failure to conduct oversight over institutions created an environment in which such activity has flourished,” the report said.

It did report that Saudi nationals were a major source of funding for Al Qaeda.

In 2017, former FBI Special Agent Stephen Moore said, “Based on evidence we gathered during the course of our investigation, I concluded that diplomatic and intelligence personnel of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia knowingly provided material support to the two 9/11 hijackers and facilitated the 9/11 plot. My colleagues in our investigation shared that conclusion.”

The Bush, Obama and Trump administrations all declined to declassify the documents.

“Twenty years later, there is simply no reason — unmerited claims of ‘national security’ or otherwise — to keep this information secret,” the group wrote. “But if President Biden reneges on his commitment and sides with the Saudi government, we would be compelled to publicly stand in objection to any participation by his administration in any memorial ceremony of 9/11.”