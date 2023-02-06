PENNSYLVANIA (WTVO) — The school year isn’t over yet, but a boy in Pennsylvania has his diploma already.

Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma after taking classes remotely, and said taking courses online actually helped him finish them faster.

“I finished 8th grade in 2-and-a-half months, and then I started high school,” he said.

His family is now checking out universities, and have received an offer from the University of Pennsylvania.

“They said that I would be living on campus and they’ll assign me a caretaker. A 9-year-old on campus with 20-year-olds, with a caretaker,” he said.

David said he plans to become an astrophysicist so he can study black holes and supernova.

In his spare time, he says he enjoys sports, plays the piano, and is pursuing a black belt in martial arts.