ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVO) — A 90-year old North Carolina acupuncturist faces charges of sexual battery and second degree force sex offense after he allegedly paralyzed a client with needles in order to sexually assault her.

Shi Ying Kuai was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into the incident, which took place at his acupuncture clinic in August, said Ashville Police Department in a Facebook statement.

The 28-year-old woman had been a patient of Kuai for four years and saw the acupuncturists twice each week, according to WLOS. “He was basically like a grandfather, if anything, a great-grandfather,” she said of Kuai.

“I started to realize it wasn’t right when he started taking my dress down – as I had needles in me,” the woman said to WLOS. “[He] just began taking my clothes off basically, and that’s when I was like, OK, this isn’t right and then [he] proceeded to put his mouth on my body and it just heavily escalated from there.”

The needles left the 28-year-old partially paralyzed, allowing Kuai to take advantage of her in a vulnerable state while she screamed for help.

“I was telling him to stop. I was like, ‘please stop, no,’ and he just kept repeating ‘thank you, thank you,’ and he kept going,” she said.

The woman reported the incident to police, who quickly investigated the alleged assault. “These types of cases can take a long time to investigate, but this one was handled in short order due to the actions and cooperation of a very brave survivor,” said Asheville Police Detective Jonathan McCain.

Kuai was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. However, jail records no longer show an entry for Kuai, according to Law and Crime.