90-year-old woman in DuPage nursing home dies from coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say an elderly resident of a suburban Chicago nursing home where dozens of people were sickened by the coronavirus has died.

The death of a 90-year-old woman who resided at Chateau Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook was announced Tuesday.

The woman was one of 33 residents and 13 staffers who have contracted the virus. A top official at the facility denies a claim by a former nurse who said she quit because she the facility lacked protective gear and cleaning supplies.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 438,000, killed at least 19,600 worldwide.

