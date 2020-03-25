90-year-old woman in DuPage nursing home dies from coronavirus

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say an elderly resident of a suburban Chicago nursing home where dozens of people were sickened by the coronavirus has died.
The death of a 90-year-old woman who resided at Chateau Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook was announced Tuesday.
The woman was one of 33 residents and 13 staffers who have contracted the virus. A top official at the facility denies a claim by a former nurse who said she quit because she the facility lacked protective gear and cleaning supplies.
The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 438,000, killed at least 19,600 worldwide.
