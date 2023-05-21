(WTVO) — A 93-year-old woman and her grandson have finished their journey of visiting all 63 national parks together.

Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan set out on the journey seven and a half years ago, according to CNN. They completed their trip when they arrived at the National Park of American Samoa this week.

“The National Park of American Samoa is the only U.S. national park south of the equator and our most remote park,” Ryan posted on the Grandma Joy’s Road Trip Instagram page created to document their travels. “It was a long road to get here, but we couldn’t have chosen a more epic place to conclude this epic chapter of Grandma Joy’s Road Trip!”

The pair received a number of gifts, as well as certificates, to commemorate their achievement.

“We defied erroneous assumptions about the limitations of aging. We defied financial and logistical constraints,” said Brad Ryan, 41, noting that his grandmother made history as the oldest living person to visit every US National Park.

The National Park of American Samoa congratulated the two on their accomplishment.

“Seven and a half years ago Grandma Joy and Brad Ryan set out on a journey to visit all 63 National Parks,” National Park of American Samoa said on Tuesday. “For them, however, this was not simply a checklist journey, but one of reconciliation and healing. Today, we were honored to host them as they arrived at their 63rd park and accomplished their goal. Their story is amazing and we are grateful to be part of it.”

Brad first took Joy to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park when she admitted to him how she regretted how few trips she had taken in her life. He then started a GoFundMe to raise money for the other trips.