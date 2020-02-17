‘A League of Their Own’ returning to Rockford theaters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The classic comedy “A League of Their Own,” based upon the real-life story of the all-girl Rockford Peaches baseball team, is making a return to theaters in April.

“A League of Their Own” was released in 1992 and tells the story of the Rockford Peaches, an All-American Girls Professional Baseball team during World War II.

The film is getting a nationwide re-release through Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics on April 26th, 27th, and 29th, and will be playing at AMC Rockford 16.

Tickets are available here.

