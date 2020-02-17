ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The classic comedy “A League of Their Own,” based upon the real-life story of the all-girl Rockford Peaches baseball team, is making a return to theaters in April.
“A League of Their Own” was released in 1992 and tells the story of the Rockford Peaches, an All-American Girls Professional Baseball team during World War II.
The film is getting a nationwide re-release through Fathom Events and TCM Big Screen Classics on April 26th, 27th, and 29th, and will be playing at AMC Rockford 16.
Tickets are available here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pier 1 files for bankruptcy amid online challenges
- Runner proposes to his girlfriend at the Austin Marathon finish line
- ‘A League of Their Own’ returning to Rockford theaters
- New dog collar swears at you each time your dog barks
- USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!