A record number of people quit their jobs in November

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The so called “Great Resignation” was in full swing at the end of last year.

A record 4.5 million worker either quit or changed jobs in November, which came amidst the tightest labor market in years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that there are currently 10.6 million job openings, and just under 7 million people are unemployed.

Many companies said that workers are being lured away by hiring bonuses, flexible hours and improved working conditions. Economists said that this is another sign that the American economy is coming back to life after the pandemic recession.